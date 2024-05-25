Man United’s Casemiro left out of FA Cup final and later withdrawn from bench due to injury

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Casemiro during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park stadium in London, England, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was named on the bench for the FA Cup final against Manchester City and later withdrawn because of a “late injury issue.” The Brazil international and five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid was a surprise exclusion from Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup. United said later that Casemiro was not 100% going into the match at Wembley. He was replaced on the bench by defender Willy Kambwala. Rasmus Hojlund was another high-profile exclusion from the starting lineup. He joined the club in an $82 million move from Atalanta in the offseason.

