Man United’s Casemiro left out of FA Cup final and later withdrawn from bench due to injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was named on the bench for the FA Cup final against Manchester City and later withdrawn because of a “late injury issue.” The Brazil international and five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid was a surprise exclusion from Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup. United said later that Casemiro was not 100% going into the match at Wembley. He was replaced on the bench by defender Willy Kambwala. Rasmus Hojlund was another high-profile exclusion from the starting lineup. He joined the club in an $82 million move from Atalanta in the offseason.

