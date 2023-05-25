Man United’s Antony injured ahead of FA Cup final against Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United forward Antony was taken off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury during the first half of his team’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The Brazil international looked in distress as he left the field at Old Trafford in the 29th minute. He held his face as he was carried off. It was not immediately clear what part of the body Antony hurt, but was in pain after a challenge from Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. The injury is a concern ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City next week.

