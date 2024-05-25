Man United wins the FA Cup after stunning Man City 2-1 in the final

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United has won the FA Cup after a 2-1 win against defending champion Man City at Wembley. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put Erik ten Hag’s team in control on Saturday. Garnacho opened the scoring in the 30th minute after mistakes from City defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. Mainoo then added a second in the 39th to spark passionate celebrations from Ten Hag. The United manager went into the match with uncertainty over his position after a disappointing season in the league.

