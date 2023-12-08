Man United wins hat trick of Premier League awards as crisis talk quietens for Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has won a hat trick of monthly Premier League awards to push talk of a crisis further into the distance. Erik ten Hag and Harry Maguire were voted Premier League manager and player of the month respectively for November. Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning overhead kick against Everton was named the best goal. The awards came at the end of a week when Ten Hag faced reports of player unrest in the locker room. Maguire’s award comes after he had been stripped of the United captaincy and pushed to the fringes of Ten Hag’s squad. The England center back looked set to leave the club in the offseason but has fought his way back into the first team and has been one of United’s best performers this term.

