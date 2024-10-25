Man United winger Antony wearing protective boot after injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United winger Antony is being assessed by doctors after injuring his left leg against Fenerbahce in the Europa League. The Brazil international left the Ulker Stadium in Instanbul on crutches and wearing a protective boot. United manager Erik ten Hag says it will take 24 hours to fully assess the severity of the injury. He says, “It’s really unlucky for him. I feel real compassion for him, when he worked so hard in training.”

