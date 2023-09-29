Man United winger Antony to resume playing after allegations of domestic abuse

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - Manchester United forward Antony plays against Real Madrid during their Champions Tour friendly match on July 26, 2023, in Houston. Manchester United winger Antony is available for selection again after being given leave of absence to address allegations of domestic abuse, the Premier League club said Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The Brazil international was cut from his country's World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru earlier this month after details of alleged violence towards an ex girlfriend came to light. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United winger Antony is available for selection again after taking a leave of absence to address allegations of domestic abuse. The Brazil international was cut from his country’s World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru earlier this month after details of alleged violence towards an ex-girlfriend appeared in the media. Antony denied the accusations and was given the leave of absence by United to defend himself. He has since returned to the U.K. and United has said the time is right for him to resume playing. Antony’s ex-girlfriend reported him to police on May 20 over alleged domestic violence. He denied accusations in June and again this month.

