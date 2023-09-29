Man United winger Antony to resume playing after allegations of domestic abuse

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United winger Antony is available for selection again after taking a leave of absence to address allegations of domestic abuse. The Brazil international was cut from his country’s World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru earlier this month after details of alleged violence towards an ex-girlfriend appeared in the media. Antony denied the accusations and was given the leave of absence by United to defend himself. He has since returned to the U.K. and United has said the time is right for him to resume playing. Antony’s ex-girlfriend reported him to police on May 20 over alleged domestic violence. He denied accusations in June and again this month.

