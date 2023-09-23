Man United winger Antony left out of Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifying after abuse claims

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has left Manchester United winger Antony out of his squad for the team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers in October as the player faces claims of violence towards women. Antony had been called up for Brazil’s first two qualifiers this month but was dropped from the team after allegations of domestic abuse made by an ex-girlfriend were published in Brazilian media. United has since given Antony a leave of absence to address the claims. Diniz decided to also leave him out for games against Venezuela and Uruguay next month.

