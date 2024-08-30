Man United to play at José Mourinho-coached Fenerbahce in new Europa League format

MONACO (AP) — Manchester United will face former coach José Mourinho’s new club Fenerbahce among its eight opponents drawn in the new format of the Europa League. Mourinho led Man United to win the Europa League in 2017 during his 2½ years at Old Trafford, and took the Fenerbahce job in the offseason. The date of the game in Istanbul will be confirmed by UEFA on Saturday. The traditional group stage of the Europa League is replaced with an expanded league phase. All 36 teams compete in a single standings through January. Man United also will play Rangers and Porto.

