Man United teenager Kobbie Mainoo scores late goal to clinch 4-3 win over Wolves

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — On the transfer deadline day, Manchester United relied on some homegrown talent for a dramatic victory. Kobbie Mainoo, an 18-year-old midfielder, scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal United’s 4-3 win over Wolverhampton at Molineux. Mainoo was born in Stockport and rose through United’s academy before breaking into the first team. Meanwhile Kalvin Phillips endured a nightmare start to his loan at West Ham by gifting Bournemouth the lead in a 1-1 draw. His errant back-pass set up Dominic Solanke for an easy goal. James Ward-Prowse evened the score in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.