Man United teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo gets first call-up by England

LONDON (AP) — Teenager Kobbie Mainoo has received his first call up from England. The 18-year-old Mainoo from Manchester United was initially part of England Under-21s but has been added to coach Gareth Southgate’s senior group ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Mainoo previously represented England Under-17s and Under-19s in midfield. Southgate announced his list for the friendlies last week. All other players called up reported to the training camp. England plays Brazil on Saturday and Belgium next Tuesday. Both games are at Wembley Stadium.

