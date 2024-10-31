Man United target Rúben Amorim promises decision after his Sporting Lisbon plays on Friday

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Manchester United target Rúben Amorim has promised to clarify his future coaching plans after his Sporting Lisbon team plays a Portuguese league game on Friday evening. Amorim spoke on Thursday at a news conference ahead of league-leading Sporting facing Estrela da Amadora. Amorim says, “After the game tomorrow, we will have the decision made.” Sporting has started its title defense with nine straight wins and hosts Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. The 39-year-old coach’s growing reputation attracted Man United, which fired Erik ten Hag on Monday with the team 14th in the English Premier League.

