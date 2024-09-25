Man United stunned 1-1 by Dutch club Twente in revamped Europa League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United suffered a latest setback after being held 1-1 by FC Twente in the revamped Europa League. Sam Lammers capitalized on a mistake by Christian Eriksen in the second half at Old Trafford and raced away to fire an equalizer for the Dutch underdog. Eriksen had fired United ahead with a stunning first half goal – but was caught in possession by Lammers, whose goal secured an unexpected point for Twente.

