Man United striker Hojlund could return for Liverpool clash

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says striker Rasmus Hojlund could return from injury in time to face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Hojlund was named Premier League player of the month for February after a run of five goals in four league games. But he hasn’t played since Feb. 18 because of a muscle injury and United has lost two of three games in his absence. Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also be available for the Liverpool game after injuries. Mason Mount is another player nearing return after being out since November. Ten Hag said the England midfielder could be after the upcoming international break.

