Man United slumps to wild 4-3 loss at Copenhagen in Champions League after Rashford’s red card

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Manchester United conceded two late goals after playing more than half the match with 10 men after Marcus Rashford’s red card to lose 4-3 to FC Copenhagen and slump to last place in its Champions League group. An end-to-end match that began with former Copenhagen player Rasmus Hojlund scoring twice inside 28 minutes to give United a 2-0 lead ended with the English team collapsing for its third loss in four games in Group A. Lukas Lerager equalized in the 83rd and 17-year-old winger Roony Bardghji grabbed the winning goal in the 87th. Rashford was shown a straight red card in the 42nd for stamping on the left ankle of opponent Elias Jelert.

