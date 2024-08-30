Man United signs Uruguay midfielder Ugarte from PSG for $55M to take summer spending to $240M

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has signed Uruguay defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain for an an initial 50 million euros ($55.7 million) on the final day of the summer transfer window. Ugarte is United’s fifth signing of the window after striker Joshua Zirkzee, center backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, and full back Noussair Mazraoui. It takes the club’s summer spending on new players to around $240 million. The 23-year-old Ugarte has been a target of United throughout the summer and looks set to be the long-term replacement for 32-year-old Casemiro. United sold Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay to Napoli for 30 million euros ($33 million), a transfer which created space in the squad for Ugarte.

