Man United signs striker Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta for $82 million

SYDNEY (AP) — Manchester United has signed Denmark striker Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta in a move that ends the Premier League club’s search for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Højlund cost an initial 64 million pounds ($82 million) and that fee could go up by a further 8 million pounds ($10 million) dependent on his success. He has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend by 12 months. In an offseason that has seen United repeatedly linked with a move for Harry Kane the club has opted to go with an emerging talent of Højlund. The 20-year-old Højlund has impressed with his performances for Atalanta in the Italian league.

