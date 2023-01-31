Man United signs Sabitzer to cover for injured Eriksen

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has completed the loan signing of midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen. Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury, sustained during United’s 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup. That prompted the Premier League club to look for midfield reinforcements before January window closed. Sabitzer flew in from Germany to sign a deal until the end of the season.

