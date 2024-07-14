Man United signs Netherlands striker Zirkzee from Bologna for reported $47M

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee has joined Manchester United from Bologna for a fee worth a reported $47 million. Zirkzee was in the Dutch squad at the European Championship. He signed a contract until June 2029 with the option of a further year. The 23-year-old Zirkzee was Bologna’s top scorer last season to help the Italian team qualify for the Champions League for the first time. He will provide competition for striker Rasmus Hojlund. Another striker, Anthony Martial, left United at the end of last season after his contract expired.

