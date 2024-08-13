Man United signs De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United signed Netherlands center back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old De Ligt agreed to a five-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 26-year-old Mazraoui, who can play as a right back or left back, has a contract until June 2028, also with the option to extend for a further year.

No transfer fees were announced but British media reported United was paying 60 million pounds ($77 million) for Mazraoui and De Ligt.

United earlier Tuesday sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end a five-year spell at United. One of the best one-on-one defenders in the English game, Wan-Bissaka will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back spot at West Ham. Wan-Bissaka returns to London, having started his career at Crystal Palace.

It completes a huge shake-up of United’s defense, with the club having already bolstered its back line in this transfer window by signing 18-year-old center back Leny Yoro from Lille for 62 million euros ($68 million).

