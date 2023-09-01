Man United signs Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina. Morocco star says he is at ‘club of my dreams’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has described Manchester United as the “club of my dreams” after completing a season-long loan move to the English team in the final hours of the last day of the transfer window. Amrabat moved from Italian club Fiorentina, which reportedly received a loan fee of 10 million euros. United has the option to make the signing permanent for 20 million euros. The 27-year-old Amrabat didn’t feature in any of Fiorentina’s four matches this season after demanding a transfer. He rose to global prominence thanks to a string of impressive performances at the World Cup in Qatar last year. Amrabat played under United manager Erik ten Hag when both were at Dutch club Utrecht.

