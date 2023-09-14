Man United signs American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce from OL Reign

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s women’s team has signed American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce from OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. The 26-year-old Tullis-Joyce previously played in Europe with French club Reims. United did not specify the length of the contract or value of her transfer. England international Mary Earps is United’s current first choice goalkeeper. She has been linked with a move to Women’s Super League rival Arsenal after winning the Golden Glove at this year’s Women’s World Cup but will remain at United until at least the January transfer window.

