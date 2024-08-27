Man United set to refresh its midfield by signing Ugarte from PSG and selling McTominay to Napoli

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United looks ready to take its summer spending on new players to around $240 million by signing Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain. British media are reporting that United has an agreement in principle to sign Ugarte for $55 million plus $11 million in potential bonuses. Neither United nor PSG has commented publicly on the deal. The 23-year-old Ugarte would be United’s fifth signing of the current transfer window after Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. He has been a target of the club throughout the summer. The arrival of Ugarte could be offset by the departure of Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, who is set to join Napoli for a reported $33 million.

