Man United set to enter a new Ratcliffe era with spotlight on January transfers and Ten Hag’s future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Fans of Manchester United know 2024 will be anything but dull as the club tries once again to end a period of on-field decline that has lasted more than 10 years for the record 20-time English league champions. In a deal announced on Christmas Eve, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has agreed to buy a minority stake in United. The deal is worth around $1.6 billion. The Associated Press takes a look at the people involved and issues likely to be raised by the deal, including the future of United manager Erik ten Hag and January transfers.

