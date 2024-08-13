Man United sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of impending arrival of Mazraoui and De Ligt

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham ahead of the likely arrivals of two more defenders to Old Trafford. Wan-Bissaka moved for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end five years at United. He is one of the best one-on-one defenders in the English game and will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back spot at West Ham. United appears to have lined up a replacement for Wan-Bissaka in Noussair Mazraoui. He is reportedly close to joining from Bayern Munich along with Matthijs de Ligt.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.