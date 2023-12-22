Man United scoring drought a team problem, Ten Hag says. Højlund awaits first EPL goal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says its inability to put the ball in the net is about more than just Rasmus Højlund. United paid $82 million for the promising young striker and while he’s delivered in the Champions League, the Denmark international has yet to score his first goal in the English Premier League. United’s scoring drought is at three games and counting ahead of Saturday’s game at West Ham. Ten Hag’s team has been blanked in four of its five matches so far in December. Unheralded midfielder Scott McTominay is the only United player to have scored this month, twice in a home win over Chelsea on Dec. 6.

