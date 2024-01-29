Man United says Rashford taken responsibility for his actions after ‘disciplinary matter’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United said it had dealt with a “disciplinary matter” regarding Marcus Rashford after the striker was reportedly seen in a Belfast night spot last week and later reported himself ill. The club said Monday the striker had “taken responsibility for his actions.” Rashford was left out of his team’s 4-2 win against Newport in the FA Cup on Sunday because he was too ill to take part. Afterward manager Erik ten Hag said would deal with the England international following his reported activities in the week leading up to the match.

