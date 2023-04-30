Man United sale: Fans stage latest protests against Glazers

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United supporters have stepped up efforts to drive out the Glazer family, the club’s American owners. A protest was held outside United’s Old Trafford stadium ahead of the game against Aston Villa. It came two days after a third round of bidding for the Premier League club. Fans were urged to wait until 18 minutes after kickoff to take their seat to represent the 18 years that the Glazers have been in control. A large group held up a banner that read “Full Sale Only” amid fears the Glazers may yet retain a majority or minority stake. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe have submitted the latest bids for the club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.