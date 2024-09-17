Man United routs third-division Barnsley 7-0 in English League Cup

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates with Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, after scoring the fifth goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United routed third-division Barnsley 7-0 in the English League Cup in the largest margin of victory under manager Erik ten Hag. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen all scored two goals each in the third-round match at Old Trafford, with Antony also on target. The margin of victory surpassed United’s previous best under Ten Hag – 4-1 wins against Real Betis and Chelsea in his first season at the club. Rashford’s double came after he ended a 12-game barren run with a goal against Southampton over the weekend.

