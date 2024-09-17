Man United routs third-division Barnsley 7-0 in English League Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United routed third-division Barnsley 7-0 in the English League Cup in the largest margin of victory under manager Erik ten Hag. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen all scored two goals each in the third-round match at Old Trafford, with Antony also on target. The margin of victory surpassed United’s previous best under Ten Hag – 4-1 wins against Real Betis and Chelsea in his first season at the club. Rashford’s double came after he ended a 12-game barren run with a goal against Southampton over the weekend.

