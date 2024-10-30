Man United responds to Ten Hag firing by routing Leicester in League Cup. Tottenham ousts Man City

Manchester United responded to the departure of Erik ten Hag by scoring four goals in the first 38 minutes on the way to a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester in the last 16 of the English League Cup. Tottenham eliminated Manchester City with a 2-1 win and also advancing to the quarterfinals were defending champion Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and Crystal Palace. Two days after firing Ten Hag, United displayed the cutting edge so often lacking under the Dutchman with Brazil midfielder Casemiro scoring two of the team’s first-half goals. One was a curling strike into the top corner from 30 meters. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes also netted in that early flurry of goals, while Fernandes added a fifth in the 59th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.