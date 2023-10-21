Man United players pay respects to the late Bobby Charlton before Premier League game

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Manchester United’s players have laid a wreath in the center of the field and took part in a period of applause ahead of their Premier League game in honor of Bobby Charlton. Charlton is a club great who has died at the age of 86. A picture of a young Charlton was shown on the screens inside Bramall Lane before kickoff at Man United’s match against Sheffield United. Players from both teams stood in a line to pay their respects to one of the world’s most recognizable and respected soccer stars. A message on the wreath laid in front of the Man United players read: “In loving memory of Sir Bobby.”

