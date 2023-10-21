Man United players pay respects to the late Bobby Charlton before Premier League game

By The Associated Press
The image of former Manchester United and England player Bobby Charlton is shown on a large shown following the news of his death at the age of 86 ahead the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Manchester United’s players have laid a wreath in the center of the field and took part in a period of applause ahead of their Premier League game in honor of Bobby Charlton. Charlton is a club great who has died at the age of 86. A picture of a young Charlton was shown on the screens inside Bramall Lane before kickoff at Man United’s match against Sheffield United. Players from both teams stood in a line to pay their respects to one of the world’s most recognizable and respected soccer stars. A message on the wreath laid in front of the Man United players read: “In loving memory of Sir Bobby.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.