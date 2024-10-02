Man United players are ‘mad’ about Tottenham loss, says Ten Hag

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his players are “mad” about their humbling loss to Tottenham in the Premier League. A 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday saw some United fans leave early and others boo at the final whistle with the result leading to scrutiny over Ten Hag’s position. United is 13th in the standings and has lost three times in eight games in all competitions this season. It plays Porto in the Europa League on Thursday and the Dutchman wants to harness his players’ anger to turn their form round.

