Man United player Garnacho apologizes for liking critical posts about Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho has apologized for liking social media posts criticizing Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Garnacho ‘liked’ comments on X that called into question Ten Hag’s handling of the Argentine forward. He later ‘unliked’ them but not before his actions were screen grabbed and shared on the platform. Ten Hag says Garnacho apologized. The posts were made after Garnacho was substituted at halftime of United’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth last week. One described Ten Hag’s treatment of him as a “joke.” Earlier this season Jadon Sancho went on social media to claim he was made a scapegoat after being omitted from the squad for a game against Arsenal. He was loaned to Borussia Dortmund.

