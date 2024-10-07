Man United owners Joel Glazer and Jim Ratcliffe in town as scrutiny on Erik ten Hag grows

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owners Joel Glazer and Jim Ratcliffe are at the club’s Old Trafford stadium as manager Erik ten Hag’s position remains under intense scrutiny. Ratcliffe watched United’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday. It was a result that consigned the 20-time English champion to its worst start to a season in the Premier League era. Ratcliffe declined to publicly support Ten Hag when questioned about the Dutchman’s future last week. But United said the visit of Ratcliffe and Glazer to Old Trafford had long-been planned for meetings in Manchester and London.

