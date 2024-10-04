Man United owner Ratcliffe declines to show support for Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United minority owner Jim Ratcliffe has refused to say if he has faith in manager Erik ten Hag. The British billionaire, who bought a 27.7% stake in the 20-time English champion in February, has overhauled United’s soccer department. He says the decision over Ten Hag’s future rests in the hands of the executive he has put in place to run the club. Ten Hag is under intense scrutiny after another troubled start to the season and when asked if he had faith, Ratcliffe told the BBC: “I don’t want to answer that question. I like Erik.”

