Man United overhaul under Ratcliffe extends to new technical director

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has continued his overhaul at Manchester United by appointing Jason Wilcox as technical director. Ratcliffe has assumed control of United’s failing soccer operations since securing a 25% stake in the storied club in February. A new CEO has been hired and a sporting director is also on his wanted list. United says Wilcox will start immediately. He is seen as a key appointment ahead of Ratcliffe’s first summer transfer window. Wilcox was the director of football at second division Southampton. He was previously the academy director at Manchester City.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.