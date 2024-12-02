Man United opens FA Cup title defense at Arsenal and Man City to play ‘Class of 92’-owned Salford

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United will start its FA Cup title defense with a trip to Arsenal in a third-round draw containing a host of intriguing English Premier League vs. lower league matchups. Among the best were Tamworth, one of only two non-league clubs in the draw, getting to host Tottenham and Manchester City at home to Salford City. Salford is owned by members of Man United’s famed “Class of 92” such as Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville. Accrington Stanley, which in sixth-to-last place in the fourth-tier League Two, faces a daunting trip to Premier League leader Liverpool at Anfield. Chelsea will host Morecambe, which is bottom of League Two.

