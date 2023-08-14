Man United needs late goal by Raphael Varane to beat dominant Wolves 1-0 in Premier League opener

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United needed a 76th-minute goal from defender Raphael Varane to eke out a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton after being outplayed for long periods of their Premier League opener. The former France center back headed home from point-blank range after Aaron Wan Bissaka ran onto a lofted pass from Bruno Fernandes and lobbed a cross into the six-yard box. United gave competitive debuts to goalkeeper Andre Onana and Mason Mount and failed to look cohesive against a team that dominated midfield and was a constant danger on the break. Wolves struck the post through Matheus Cunha early in the second half while substitute Fabio Silva drew two saves from the feet of Onana in the closing stages.

