Man United midfielder Casemiro will miss the team’s next Premier League match because of injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will miss the Premier League game against Sheffield United because of injury. The Brazil international has remained in his home country to recover from what has been described as a “small issue” while playing for his national team in World Cup qualifying against Venezuela and Uruguay. United says the decision to stay in Brazil was based on the club’s advice “to recover as swiftly as possible.” Casemiro has endured a difficult start to the season and was sent off after conceding a penalty in United’s 3-2 Champions League loss to Galatasaray. He was then substituted at halftime in the 2-1 win over Brentford.

