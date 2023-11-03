Man United midfielder Casemiro ruled out for ‘several weeks’ with hamstring strain

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for a “several weeks” with a hamstring strain. The 31-year-old Brazilian captained United against Newcastle in the English League Cup on Wednesday after missing the previous three games. But he was taken off at halftime of the 3-0 loss and United said in a statement Wednesday that Casemiro “will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during” the game.United has three games before the next international break, visiting Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday before traveling to Copenhagen in a crucial Champions League match on Wednesday and then hosting Luton next weekend.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.