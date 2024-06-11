Man United manager Ten Hag to keep job after performance review, AP source says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag will stay on as Manchester United manager and is in negotiations to extend his contract, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been publicly announced. The decision ends months of uncertainty over Ten Hag’s future after he oversaw United’s worst league campaign in 34 years, but ended the season by winning the FA Cup with a victory over Manchester City. Ten Hag keeps his job in the face of a major overhaul of United’s soccer operations by new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

