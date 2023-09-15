Man United manager Ten Hag lays down his hardline stance as Sancho trains away from 1st team

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his players must abide by his strict rules after Jadon Sancho was forced to train away from the first team. Sancho claimed on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” after being cut from United’s squad for its 3-1 loss to Arsenal this month. He is now on a “personal training program” until a discipline issue is resolved. Ten Hag has previously taken a hardline stance after transgressions by Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford. He declined to go into detail about Sancho but made it clear he intended to stamp his authority on the club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.