Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag is convinced he will be the Manchester United manager next season after holding talks with the club hierarchy ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final. The Dutchman has overseen United’s worst season in 34 years and its lowest finish in the English Premier League era, eighth. It was reported on Friday that he would lose his job even if he wins the Cup against league champion Manchester City at Wembley. Ten Hag says he has already met new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to review the season. Ten Hag says he does not need assurances about his future.

