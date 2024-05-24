Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag is convinced he will be the Manchester United manager next season after holding talks with the club hierarchy ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final. The Dutchman has overseen United’s worst season in 34 years and its lowest finish in the English Premier League era, eighth. It was reported on Friday that he would lose his job even if he wins the Cup against league champion Manchester City at Wembley. Ten Hag says he has already met new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to review the season. Ten Hag says he does not need assurances about his future.

