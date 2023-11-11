Man United manager Ten Hag gets 1-game ban after booking against Luton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will serve a one-game touchline ban after he was booked in his team’s 1-0 win against Luton in the Premier League. It was the Dutch coach’s third yellow card this season and means he will have to watch United’s game against Everton on Nov. 26 from the stands. Ten Hag remonstrated with officials over a throw-in decision late in the game at Old Trafford, which United won after Victor Lindelof’s 59th-minute goal. He was also booked in losses against Tottenham and Arsenal this season.

