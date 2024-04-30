Man United makes more executive changes as Jim Ratcliffe’s new era takes shape

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has announced more changes to its executive structure as the new era under co-owner Jim Ratcliffe continues to take shape. Interim CEO Patrick Stewart and chief financial officer Cliff Baty will step down at the end of the season. Jean-Claude Blanc CEO of Ratcliffe’s INEOS Sport will take over as chief executive until former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada takes on the role on July 13. Baty will be replaced by former INEOS Sport chief financial officer Roger Bell. Ratcliffe bought a 25% stake in United in February and his investment has already seen a host of major changes at the storied club.

