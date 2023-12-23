Man United loses again in worst run at this stage since 1930

Yet another defeat has handed Manchester United its worst losing run at this point in England’s top-flight since 1930. A 2-0 loss at West Ham was United’s eighth in the Premier League and 13th in all competitions. Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in the 72nd and 78th minutes at London Stadium propelled West Ham while United’s run without a goal was extended to four games. United manager Erik Ten Hag recently said he has the backing of the club hierarchy but that will surely diminish if the losses keep mounting.

