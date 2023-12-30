Man United loses again at Nottingham Forest in EPL

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Manchester United has lost for the 14th time this season at Nottingham Forest by 2-1 in the English Premier League. Morgan Gibbs-White scored an 82nd-minute winner at the City Ground. United got back into the game after going behind to Nicolas Dominguez’s opener in the 64th when Marcus Rashford levelled in the 78th. But that good work was undone when Forest counterattacked and Gibbs-White found the back of the net from the edge of the box. United has lost nine of its 20 league games and has not won its last four away from home. It is seventh on the table. Forest is 15th.

