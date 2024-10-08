Man United lose defender Maguire to injury adding to early season problems

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is set to be without injured defender Harry Maguire for the rest of October amid the team’s struggles in 14th place in the English Premier League. Maguire has said on Instagram it “will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but will come back stronger.” He didn’t specify the injury he got during a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday. Days earlier, Maguire scored late to secure a 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League. Man United’s early season results have put pressure on coach Erik ten Hag’s job.

