Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quarterfinals. Man City continues title defense vs. Newcastle

LONDON (AP) — Great rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will meet in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup while Manchester City will continue its defense of the trophy with a home match against Newcastle. The Old Trafford showdown between United and Liverpool was clinched after both teams won in the fifth round on Wednesday. City and Newcastle were already assured of progressing after winning on Tuesday. City beat Luton 6-2 and Newcastle won a penalty shootout against second-tier Blackburn. City has beaten Newcastle home and away in the Premier League this season.

