Man United keeper Onana not in Cameroon squad despite grueling trip to make Africa Cup game on time

YAMOUSSOUKRO, Ivory Coast (AP) — After a grueling effort to reach the Africa Cup of Nations on time Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has failed to make the Cameroon squad for the five-time champions’ opening game. Onana was omitted from coach Rigobert Song’s squad for the match against Guinea on Monday. Onana had rushed from England to reach the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on time after playing for United in the Premier League on Sunday.

