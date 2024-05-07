Man United in crisis: transfers, tactics and takeover helped lead up to 4-0 humiliation at Palace

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A bad season just keeps on getting worse for Manchester United. The 20-time English champion was routed 4-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday and faces the prospect of its lowest finish in the Premier League era. It also potentially faces a season without European soccer. Champions League qualification was already beyond Erik ten Hag’s troubled team before its latest defeat. Now his team is sitting eighth in the standings and even the third-tier Europa Conference League could end up out of reach. One of the world’s most storied clubs is in a mess and the humiliation at the hands of Palace was the latest evidence of that.

